Journalist suggests ‘fabulous’ player could push to leave if Spurs bid £35m for him

Defender Piero Hincapie may push to leave Bayer Leverkusen this summer if Tottenham Hotspur match his valuation.

That’s according to journalist Ben Jacobs, who provided an update late last night on the Ecuadorian international.

There appear to be two pieces of the puzzle Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou still needs to solve in the final week of the transfer window.

The first is to decide if he wants to bring in a replacement for Harry Kane, and if so who that might be.

Gift Orban has been suggested, while Brennan Johnson appears to be his preferred player.

The other position that Postecoglou will still want to strengthen this summer is centre-back.

Micky Van de Ven has hit the ground running alongside Cristian Romero but Spurs still need quality cover in that position.

They’ve been linked with Piero Hincapie this summer and he might push for a move to Tottenham in the final days of the transfer window.

The 21-year-old has been linked with Spurs since before Postecoglou came in and would be a very exciting signing.

It’s now up to Tottenham to decide whether they want to match his valuation.

Hincapie would push for Tottenham move

Delivering an update on social media last night, Jacobs said: “[Piero] Hincapie would love a move to the Premier League. Still no offers. Could be available for £35m.

“Anything around this price and I understand Hincapie would push for the move.”

Any move for the ‘fabulous’ Hincapie would likely hinge on which players Spurs can move on in the next week.

Aside from Romero and Ben Davies, it sounds like every other Tottenham centre-back’s future is undecided right now.

Joe Rodon has already gone out on loan, while Eric Dier, Davinson Sanchez and Japhet Tanganga could also leave.

Which players depart will decide which sided centre-back Spurs need to bring in.

Hincapie is left-footed and would be competition for Van de Ven on that side.

Considering Davies is likely to be competing with Destiny Udogie at left-back, there may be space in the squad for the Ecuadorian.

It’s encouraging as well that Hincapie would push to move to Tottenham if they put in a £35m bid.

Daniel Levy and Postecoglou now have to decide if the 21-year-old is the right man to solve their defensive conundrum.