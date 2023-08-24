Ange Postecoglou is now ‘hugely keen’ for Tottenham to go and sign £50m player

Tottenham Hotspur manager is now really keen to sign Nottingham Forest attacker Brennan Johnson this summer.

That’s according to a report from the Independent which shares more information on the Welsh international’s future.

The big question for Tottenham fans in the past few weeks has been whether or not the club plans to replace Harry Kane.

In reality, there isn’t a player available on the market that can do what the 30-year-old did for Spurs.

However, it’s up to Tottenham to find a solution and so far, Ange Postecoglou’s style of football looks exciting enough without him.

The concern, of course, is whether Spurs are going to score enough goals this season.

Question marks will remain around Richarlison until he shows the same form in front of goal that he displayed at Everton and Watford.

Postecoglou is reportedly now very keen to bring in Brennan Johnson to improve his attacking options.

The 22-year-old is valued at £50m and so far Spurs haven’t met that valuation.

Nottingham Forest will consider themselves to be in a position of strength with just a week left in the transfer window.

They also know Spurs have plenty of money to spend after Harry Kane’s sale.

The report from the Independent states that right now Tottenham are ‘still some way off’ agreeing on a fee for Johnson with Forest.

However, Ange Postecoglou is ‘hugely keen’ on the player due to his versatility and pace.

These are two attributes he places a lot of value on, particularly because it suits his desired style of play.

Johnson starred in Nottingham Forest’s promotion campaign two years ago and formed a great partnership with Morgan Gibbs-White as they avoided relegation last season.

His tally of eight goals and three assists last year was respectable in a team that were worrying about falling into the bottom three for much of the campaign.

It’s easy to see why Postecogou is so keen to sign Johnson, especially as the Welshman would be happy with a move to North London.

His link-up play would replace a part of Harry Kane’s game that Richarlison isn’t necessarily that strong in.

His speed would also appeal to James Maddison who already looks comfortable pulling the strings behind the front three.

Bringing in Johnson would make a lot of sense, but getting a deal over the line in the next eight days might not be straightforward.