‘Confidence it can happen’: Tottenham still hopeful £30m player could join before the deadline – journalist

Journalist Dean Jones has suggested that there is a concern that Tottenham Hotspur will not get a deal for Gift Orban across the line, but there is confidence that the move could happen this summer.

Jones was speaking to The Football Terrace as he suggested that Spurs have had no issue agreeing personal terms with the forward.

Photo by Tomas Sisk / Photo News

Gift Orban looks to be one of the key names for Tottenham Hotspur fans to look out for in the final days of the summer transfer window.

Of course, Spurs are looking to bolster their attacking options before the deadline. They have sold Harry Kane this summer. And remarkably, no attacking player has scored in Ange Postecoglou’s side’s opening two games.

There is confidence Tottenham could still sign Orban

Football London reported that Orban could cost up to £30 million if Tottenham do make a move. Judging by Jones’ latest comments however, the move could be somewhat in the balance.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

The journalist suggested that Tottenham have had little issue agreeing personal terms with the youngster. However, there is still a question mark over whether he will end up moving to North London before the deadline.

“There was never going to be a problem with personal terms with Gift Orban. That was never a worry of theirs,” he told The Football Terrace. “The concern is actually getting this deal over the line. But there is still confidence it can happen.”

Tottenham may perhaps feel that they have greater priorities to address before they bring in another striker. It is clear to many that they need another centre-back, particularly with Eric Dier seemingly not a prominent fixture in Ange Postecoglou’s plans.

Obviously, signing another striker would be ideal. But Tottenham have shown in the opening two games that they are going to create chances for players all over the pitch.

And in fairness, if they do bring Orban in, it is hard to imagine that he will be able to replicate the kind of form Kane showed for much of his time in North London.

He has made a frightening start to his career. But he is not yet the finished article. So Tottenham may be content to leave that pursuit on the back burner for a little while while they address other concerns.