Tottenham in talks to sign Piero Hincapie after sealing Pedro Porro deal - journalist











Tottenham Hotspur seem to have sealed a deal for Pedro Porro, but Spurs aren’t done just yet – they’re trying to sign Piero Hincapie too.

Spurs fans’ emotions have been through a rollercoaster over the last few days, with their attempt to sign Porro facing a lot of bumps along the way. That, according to Fabrizio Romano, has been sorted, and Fabio Paratici’s focus is now on a new centre-back.

The player of interest is Bayer Leverkusen star Hincapie.

Tottenham are in talks to sign Piero Hincapie

Spurs’ priority since the start of the January transfer window has been their defence.

A right-wing back was on top of Antonio Conte’s wish list, and it looks like Porro will be the one filling that void. However, Spurs still need additions at the back, especially on the left side of central defence.

The likes of Alessandro Bastoni and Josko Gvardiol have all been linked with a move to Tottenham, but Paratici’s focus now is apparently Piero Hincapie of Bayer Leverkusen.

That’s according to Ryan Taylor, who has claimed that Tottenham have been in talks with the player’s representatives over a move – either in the summer or, if affordable, before the transfer window shuts tonight.

The journalist told GiveMeSport: “There’s been a lot of dialogue with his representatives over a deal, they’re trying to sort of lay the groundwork for a summer move.

“But if Spurs feel like they can get him this month for an affordable price, I don’t see why they wouldn’t (make a move to sign him).”

TBR View:

Hincapie is a player with a ‘fabulous future‘ ahead of him.

The Ecuadorian is still only 21, but he has already played 100 senior games for club and country. He was even at the World Cup, where his performances caught many people’s eye.

It’s only a matter of time before Hincapie leaves Bayer Leverkusen for a bigger club, but whether the German giants will allow him to move today remains to be seen.

There’s not long left for Tottenham to seal a deal, but if they can get Hincapie by tonight, Spurs fans should consider this a very successful transfer window.

