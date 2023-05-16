22-year-old Arsenal player may now be sold to raise money to get Declan Rice











Arsenal may now look to sell academy graduate Emile Smith Rowe this summer to raise funds for other transfers.

That’s according to a report from The Times, who suggest the 22-year-old could be about to leave the club.

It’s not been an easy season for Emile Smith Rowe.

The England international has had to watch on from the sidelines as Arsenal mounted a brilliant title challenge.

Although they’ve ultimately fallen short, the attacking midfielder will be disappointed he couldn’t play a bigger role.

He’s made just 11 league appearances this season, and every single one has come off the bench.

Against Bournemouth, he came on in the first half and couldn’t even see out the entire game.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Mikel Arteta has backed the youngster and has even been working with him individually to train him in a new position.

However, Arsenal may now look to sell Smith Rowe to raise funds for other transfers.

Given the price tag associated with top target Declan Rice, it’s a decision the club may well be forced into.

Arsenal could now sell Smith Rowe

The report from The Times states that, ‘North London club’s £200m spending spree will be part-funded by potential outgoings of [Granit] Xhaka, Smith Rowe, [Folarin] Balogun and [Rob] Holding.’

Smith Rowe undoubtedly has a lot of potential that could be fulfilled at Arsenal.

There’s a reason he’s already earned senior caps for England and been handed the number 10 shirt at The Emirates.

However, he’s got to prove that he can stay fit for an extended period.

The 22-year-old’s best position would be sitting behind the striker.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Martin Odegaard’s incredible form has understandably limited his opportunities even when he has been fit.

If Declan Rice does sign, that’s another midfielder that Smith Rowe might have to compete with.

If Arsenal were to sell Smith Rowe, it might not be the worst thing for either party.

He’ll want to play a part in his boyhood’s club return to the Champions League.

However, even if he’s still at the club, he may not play a huge role in their European campaign anyway.

