Journalist Alex Crook has now shared how Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane feels about working with new manager Ange Postecoglou.

Crook was speaking on TalkSPORT about the 29-year-old amid speculation over his future.

Harry Kane is reportedly a target for German giants Bayern Munich this summer as his contract continues to run down.

There have been reports suggesting that Kane has agreed personal terms with Bayern.

However, there’s also been a suggestion that a bid was never made for the England captain in the first place.

Whatever the case is, unless Kane publicly comes out and says he’s staying, or better still signs a new contract, the speculation is set to continue.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Kane hasn’t returned to pre-season yet due to his involvement with England last month.

However, some of his teammates are already working with Ange Postecoglou as pre-season begins.

Japhet Tanganga has already had his say on the Australian’s training methods with the new season closing in.

Crook has now shared what Kane thinks about Postecoglou ahead of joining the squad.

Their relationship could ultimately decide the world-class striker’s future.

Speaking about Kane’s future, Crook said: “I don’t think Tottenham feel they need showdown talks this summer with Harry Kane because I don’t think it’s a similar scenario to a year ago when he was hankering for that move to Manchester City.

“Of course, he went AWOL effectively from training, didn’t report for duty on time.

“Spurs aren’t predicting or envisaging a repeat of that, I think Harry Kane is happy to give Ange Postecoglou the chance to prove himself and to prove that this Tottenham revolution can move the club forward.

“But, according to our sources in Germany, Bayern Munich aren’t giving up the fight just yet.

“They are readying a big money move for Harry Kane but I think it would take a huge offer to persuade Danny Levy to cash in on the England captain.”

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Crook suggests that Postecoglou doesn’t need to be as worried about Kane leaving this summer compared to the Manchester City situation two years ago.

That will be a relief, however, until Kane signs a new contract, speculation over his future will continue to linger.

A positive start to the campaign is important not only for Tottenham’s European ambitions but also to convince Kane that the club is going in the right direction.