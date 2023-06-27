Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has shared the latest information he’s heard about Bayern Munich’s bid to buy Harry Kane.

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein broke the news today that the German champions had made a bid for Harry Kane.

He said on Twitter: “Bayern Munich have today submitted an official proposal to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur.

“FC Bayern written offer to Tottenham for 29yo striker worth €70m [£60m] + add-ons. England captain has 1yr left of existing Spurs contract.”

However, it’s already been reported by several journalists that Tottenham have rejected Bayern’s bid.

Harry Kane’s current contract situation has unsurprisingly made him a target for some of Europe’s biggest teams.

Manchester United have also been linked but it seems even more unlikely that Spurs would sell to a Premier League rival.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge provided a live update on what he’s heard regarding Bayern’s interest in Kane.

Given there are two more months left in the transfer window, it’s a story that could easily rumble on for some time.

Asked about the reported bid made by Bayern Munich, Bridge said: “Well firstly, reports from Germany and our colleagues in Germany have told us that Bayern Munich have submitted an offer from Harry Kane.

“Perhaps they’re getting it from the Bayern Munich side.

“My understanding is that Tottenham haven’t yet received an official bid and if they were to, it would be immediately rejected.

“What we do know is Bayern Munich are very, very keen on bringing Harry Kane to Germany.”

The £60m offer from Bayern is too low for Tottenham to consider and Daniel Levy is notoriously difficult to negotiate with.

German journalist Florian Plettenberg believes Kane has made it clear he wants to join Bayern.

There are plenty of factors that could determine Kane’s decision on his future this summer.

He’s closing in on the Premier League all-time scoring record, although has broken every record there is to break at Spurs.

However, the lack of European football next season will be a concern, as will the drop off in his teammates’ performances last season as he dragged them to an 8th-place finish.

Tottenham fans will be glad to hear that Bridge thinks Bayern haven’t yet bid for Kane.

It feels like it’s only a matter of time until the pressure intensifies on Spurs to make a decision.