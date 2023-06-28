Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane is a priority target for Bayern Munich this summer, and there’s some more bad news for Spurs fans now.

The North Londoners have had a pretty wild 24 hours. From signing Guglielmo Vicario to rejecting a bid for Harry Kane and then to sealing a deal to sign James Maddison – everything happened in the space of a day.

The news about Vicario and Maddison are huge positives, but there’s an update from Christian Falk on Kane now that overshadows all the positivity.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Tottenham’s Harry Kane has reached an agreement with Bayern Munich to join them

Harry Kane is Tottenham‘s most important player and is one of the best strikers in the world.

The Englishman has been magnificent for Spurs over the years and has singlehandedly won them numerous games. His performances last season were sensational as well, and it’s no wonder he’s a wanted man.

Manchester United looked very keen to sign Kane for a while, but it looks like Bayern Munich are the favourites to land him now after agreeing terms with him over a move.

However, the German giants still have to convince Daniel Levy, and that is the most difficult part of the desired transfer.

Falk tweeted yesterday: “Bayern and Harry Kane have reached an agreement in principle on a transfer for this summer.

“The family of Kane (father and Brother) conducted the negotiations. The prerequisite for the transfer is now: an agreement with Tottenham.”

TBR View:

Kane leaving Tottenham would be a massive blow for Spurs.

The North Londoners would’ve finished outside the top half of the table if they didn’t have the ‘fantastic‘ Englishman winning them games last season.

Bayern have been in need of a new striker since Robert Lewandowski left them last year, and there probably isn’t a better replacement available on the market than Kane.

It will be interesting to see what Levy will do if Bayern come back in with a huge offer.