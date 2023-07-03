Japhet Tanganga has already commented on new Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou’s training sessions as pre-season begins.

The 24-year-old took to Instagram as Spurs begin preparations for the upcoming campaign.

It’s an exciting time at Tottenham as Ange Postecoglou begins to work with his new squad.

Spurs have already been active in the transfer market, with two new players on the books.

Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario and playmaker James Maddison will start to work with their new teammates shortly.

Players involved with international duty aren’t due back with the first team yet.

However, Postecoglou still has a decent group to work with as he gets ready for his first Premier League campaign.

One player involved is young defender Japhet Tanganga.

The versatile academy product has been linked with leaving the club this summer but has an opportunity now to impress his new coach.

Tanganga has already commented on Postecoglou’s training sessions and appears to be working his socks off.

Given Tottenham’s defensive struggles last season, the 24-year-old might sniff an opportunity to break into the side.

Posting on his Instagram story, Tanganga was pictured warming up with fellow defender Djed Spence.

The pair are laughing but Tanganga added the caption: “All fun and games before the runs.”

Clips are already emerging of the squad hard at work.

Tottenham posted a video on Twitter of the squad taking part in a fast-paced two-touch game yesterday.

It’s very hard to learn much from such a short section of Tottenham’s training.

However, the fast movement of the ball and quick interlinking of play doesn’t share many similarities with the way Antonio Conte set the team up.

Tanganga’s future at Tottenham is understandably in doubt given his lack of minutes in recent seasons.

He started just two Premier League games last season and has never played more than 750 minutes in a season at Spurs.

Working hard in Postecoglou’s training session will at least get Tanganga fit for the start of the season.

Whether he’ll still be a Tottenham player by then is yet to be seen.