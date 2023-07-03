What Bayern’s president is actually thinking about signing Harry Kane

Bayern Munich might be pushing to try and sign Harry Kane from Tottenham this summer but it’s not a move everyone is happy with at the club.

In fact, the man at the top of the tree, club president Uli Hoeness, is actually against Bayern trying to sign Kane.

According to the Daily Mail, Hoeness sees Kane as being too expensive due to his age and the amount of seasons Bayern might get out of him at his very best.

Bayern believe a bid in the region of £80m will be enough to tempt Daniel Levy into discussions. However, as we all know, Spurs are looking for closer to £100m for Kane if they’re to even consider a sale.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

The ‘exceptional‘ Kane has, so far anyway, not given any indication to Tottenham that he is looking to leave. That stance comes amid reports that have claimed Kane would indeed be open to the move.

Talks with Ange Postecoglou are planned and from there, Kane is expected to reach a decision. He can leave for nothing next summer anyway, if he does want out.

Big decisions ahead

And that’s for all three involved here. For Bayern, they need to decide how much they will go to when it comes to signing Kane. At £100m, they’ll likely move on.

For Tottenham, they need to decide whether to cash in or try and tie him down to another new deal.

Finally, Kane has a big call to make as well. He must decided whether the time has come to move on or, in fact, he is simply happy being a Spurs legend and being their greatest ever forward.

Time will tell on this one as usual. But it does seem like things are coming to a head and one way or another, we’ll know Kane’s future pretty soon.