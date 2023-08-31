It appears as though Liverpool youngster Tyler Morton could be heading out on loan again this summer.

Journalist Neil Jones provided an update on the 20-year-old on his YouTube channel.

All eyes at Liverpool right now are on potential additions and the future of one current star.

Liverpool appear to be very keen on bringing in midfielder Ryan Gravenberch before tomorrow’s deadline.

It looks like a deal that could go right down to the wire, especially with Manchester United still lurking.

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool will also be desperate to repel the late interest being shown in Mohamed Salah.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

There is other business for the club to attend to before tomorrow’s deadline.

Young players who aren’t going to regularly feature for the first team need to find playing time elsewhere.

One such player is Tyler Morton, who looks set to leave Liverpool on loan once again.

After returning to first-team training last week following an injury, he’s now ready for another challenge away from Anfield.

Morton set to leave Liverpool on loan

Neil Jones provided an update on the ‘exceptional’ Liverpool youngster and said: “Another player who could be out on loan by the end of the week could be Tyler Morton.

“Hull City are among the clubs who are chasing him. He had a good season last year with Blackburn, now he could be going back to the Championship with Hull.

“We’ll see if that one gets done, but I was told there was a good chance that Morton goes out.”

Morton spent last season out on loan at Blackburn who narrowly missed out on the play-offs.

He was integral to their successes and a late injury that ruled him out for the final few games coincided with Rovers missing out on the top six.

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Morton has already played nine first-team games for Liverpool but a loan move makes perfect sense this season.

There are already plenty of young players in his position ahead of him in the pecking order.

If Gravenberch or another midfielder does arrive then that’s only going to reduce his chances even further.

A loan move is fine for now, but Morton might have to make a bigger decision on his Liverpool career in 12 months.