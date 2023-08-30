Ryan Gravenberch has decided which club he’d rather join – Liverpool or Manchester United

David Ornstein has just revealed that Ryan Gravenberch favours a move to Liverpool over Manchester United this week.

The Dutchman has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League, with both Jurgen Klopp and Erik ten Hag keen to sign him. However, one of them seems likelier to get him than the other.

Here’s what Ornstein said on The Athletic’s live blog.

Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Ryan Gravenberch favours a move to Liverpool over Manchester United

Liverpool desperately need a new midfielder before the window shuts on Friday.

The Reds have signed Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo so far, but almost everyone believes they need another addition in the middle of the park to have a good season.

After the heartbreak of missing out on Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, the Reds have been linked with several names, but none more than Ryan Gravenberch of Bayern Munich.

Ornstein has offered a big boost to the Reds by claiming the midfielder favours a move to Liverpool over Manchester United or any other club.

He said: “Liverpool are in negotiations with Bayern Munich to sign Ryan Gravenberch on a permanent deal. The Premier League side’s interest has been well documented but the situation developed significantly on Wednesday.

“While a deal is not yet close and there is no guarantee it will happen, both clubs are discussing their respective valuations. If Liverpool believe the finances are achievable, they are expected to submit a formal offer for the 21-year-old Netherlands international shortly.

“Gravenberch is believed to favour a move to Liverpool over his other potential suitors, which has included Manchester United but they are prioritising Sofyan Amrabat at present.”

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

TBR View:

This is huge for Liverpool.

Many felt Gravenberch would fancy a move to Manchester United because of his past relationship with Erik ten Hag – the duo worked together at Ajax.

The United boss is a big fan of Gravenberch and once even raved about his ‘enormous passing accuracy‘. He would’ve been a great addition at Old Trafford, but that looks unlikely now.

Liverpool seem the frontrunners as things stand, and if things go their way, Gravenberch will be at Anfield by Friday’s deadline.