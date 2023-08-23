Liverpool player Harvey Elliott was delighted to see youngster Tyler Morton join first-team training yesterday.

Morton posted on social media as he was spotted working with Jurgen Klopp’s squad ahead of their upcoming match against Newcastle.

Liverpool received more good news yesterday after a brilliant win against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Alexis Mac Allister’s very harsh red card was overturned meaning he’s available for Sunday’s clash at St. James’ Park.

Liverpool have had a good start to the season after a dramatic summer.

There’s been transfer sagas that haven’t gone their way and plenty of goals in their friendlies.

However, Jurgen Klopp is quickly working out his best team although he’s still looking for further reinforcements in midfield.

Liverpool have received a boost as Tyler Morton has re-joined training much to the delight of Harvey Elliott.

The pair are very close and both followed the same path by heading to Blackburn on loan.

Whether Morton has a future at Anfield this summer given how many young midfielders Klopp has at his disposal already, another loan move might be the best option for the 20-year-old.

Elliott delighted Morton is back in training

Posting on his Instagram, Morton said: “Back out there.”

Elliott replied to his post and said: “He’s back,” and that could be a big boost for the club.

Morton missed Liverpool’s pre-season tour earlier in the summer due to a broken foot.

It was an injury he sustained back in April towards the end of his loan deal at Blackburn.

The youngster was a key player at Ewood Park, playing 40 times in the Championship before picking up his injury.

They narrowly missed out on the playoffs which could be put down to Morton missing the final few games of the season.

Elliott is delighted to see Morton is fit enough to join in training now and that return could have come just in time.

There’s just over a week left of the transfer window and Morton needs to find a move for his development.

After impressing in the Championship, a move to a lower-level Premier League club shouldn’t be out of the question.