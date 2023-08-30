A delegation from Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad have travelled to Liverpool to convince manager Jurgen Klopp to sell Mohamed Salah.

Journalist Rudy Galetti has shared more information on the Egyptian’s future on social media.

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping to add at least one player to his squad before the transfer window closes.

Ryan Gravenberch has been linked for some time and is ready to leave Bayern Munich.

They could also move for Crystal Palace midfielder Cheick Doucoure with a contract offer reportedly already made.

However, Liverpool are desperate not to lose any more first-team stars this summer.

Roberto Firmino, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson have all already moved to Saudi Arabia this summer.

Now, a delegation from Al-Ittihad will try and convince Liverpool to sell Mohamed Salah in the final days of the transfer window.

It won’t be an easy deal to complete but given the amount of money available to them, they’ll be confident that they can convince Klopp to sell.

Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Saudi delegation arrives to sign Salah from Liverpool

Rudy Galetti shared more details on social media and said: “An important delegation of #AlIttihad travelled to #Liverpool for the #Salah deal.

“The aim is to convince #LFC and Klopp to let the [Egyptian] player go.

“In all likelihood, the bid already sent (more than $100m [£79m]) will be increased as an extreme attempt at persuasion.”

A £79m bid seems way too low for a player of Salah’s importance and quality.

The delegation might be willing to increase their offer for Salah, but it’s hard to see Liverpool putting a set asking price on the 31-year-old.

Journalist Dean Jones suggested on the Ranks FC Podcast that Salah has now had his head turned by the Saudi interest.

It’s easy to understand why given the amount of money being thrown around this summer.

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

Ben Jacobs shared last week that the Egpytian could earn around £180m a year if he makes the move.

Liverpool simply can’t afford to let Salah leave if they have ambitions of returning to the Champions League and potentially even challenging for the title.

However, they may listen to what Al-Ittihad are willing to offer as selling Salah could fund several transfer windows in the future.