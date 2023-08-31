Liverpool are about to make an official offer for Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

That’s according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, providing the latest information on the Dutch international.

Liverpool now have less than 48 hours to complete their summer transfer business.

Jurgen Klopp appears to want to add another midfielder to his squad and Ryan Gravenberch has been identified as his top target.

The ‘perfect’ midfielder is in the lurch right now as he’s not an important part of Thomas Tuchel’s plans.

Signed from Ajax last summer after a phenomenal campaign in the Eredivisie, he’s had to settle for being a substitute during his time in Germany.

Photo by Daniel Kopatsch/Getty Images

Liverpool now want to offer Gravenberch a way out of the club and could make their move very soon.

The 21-year-old has a huge future ahead of him but will be hoping a move to Liverpool provides him more minutes.

Given the way Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister have started this season it’s hard to see him walking straight into the team.

He’s certainly not a natural number six either so it would be a surprise to see him replace new signing Wataru Endo.

Liverpool prepare offer for Gravenberch

Speaking about the young midfielder, Romano said: “Liverpool are preparing a formal bid. They contacted Bayern on Wednesday afternoon to discuss about the situation of [Ryan Gravenberch].

“Now, we are able to say that Liverpool are preparing an official bid for Ryan Gravenberch, they want to try.

“The message they received from Bayern is not something negative, so Bayern are still looking for a midfielder and that’s crucial to letting Ryan Gravenberch go.

“But Liverpool want to try, so Thursday’s going to be a crucial day for Gravenberch to Liverpool, so watch out for that one.”

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Gravenberch has reportedly told Bayern that he wants to leave this summer.

The German giants are believed to be keen on Fulham star Joao Palhinha in the final hours of the window.

Marco Silva’s side have placed a monumental asking price on the Portuguese, however, journalist Florian Plettenberg has said that he wants the move.

Liverpool will want to have an offer ready for Gravenberch so they can move for him quickly if Bayern finalise a replacement.

At this stage of the transfer window, things can move very fast and it feels like this deal could go either way right now.