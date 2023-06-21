Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips might consider a move at the end of the transfer window amid interest from Newcastle United.

That’s according to journalist Graeme Bailey, speaking on the Talking Transfers podcast.

It’s hard to analyse what sort of season Kalvin Phillips has had during his first campaign at The Etihad.

Pep Guardiola brought in the impressive midfielder from Leeds for £45m last summer.

Phillips was one of the shining lights at Elland Road for years, earning a call-up to the England squad while still playing in the Championship.

The 27-year-old now has a historic treble on his CV after a remarkable season for Man City.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

However, Phillips barely featured, playing less than 600 minutes across all competitions.

It’s created speculation around his future with clubs wondering if they can tempt him to leave in search of more football.

West Ham are very keen as they anticipate losing Declan Rice to Arsenal.

Newcastle could also move for Phillips in this transfer window as Eddie Howe looks to improve the overall quality of his squad.

Phillips may have just been given some extra motivation to leave Man City after a conversation with Gareth Southgate.

Phillips could leave Man City this window amid Newcastle interest

Discussing the 27-year-old’s future, Bailey said: “He wants to stay however, my understanding is that Gareth Southgate has made it quite clear to him that if he has another season like he’s just had, was it two starts?

“If he has the same amount of starts, he won’t be going to the Euros. So, he has to have that in the back of his mind.

“We know West Ham love him, they’ve bid for him before. Even if it’s not part of any [Declan] Rice bid, or potential deal, I think West Ham will be back in for him.

“Newcastle like him as well. As it stands, [Kalvin] Phillips wants to stay.

“But I think the more he thinks about it, the more he may look for a move.

“I think the longer we go in the window, I think once West Ham get their Declan Rice money then it’ll get interesting.”

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The £150,000-a-week holding midfielder fits the bill for what Eddie Howe is looking for this summer.

Newcastle want to move Bruno Guimaraes further up the pitch next season and signing Phillips this window would allow them to do this.

Liverpool are also keen on Phillips with Jurgen Klopp eyeing a shake-up of his midfield.

The longer Phillips takes to decide on his future, the more likely his best options find alternatives this summer.

Newcastle have two Italians on their shortlist this summer who could lessen their need to sign Phillips.