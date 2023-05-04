Kalvin Phillips makes decision over Manchester City future amid Liverpool interest











Kalvin Phillips is reportedly set to fight for his future at Manchester City, despite claims Jurgen Klopp is keen to sign him for Liverpool.

Liverpool look set to re-shape their squad over the summer after an underwhelming campaign to date.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have turned a corner in recent weeks and produced five consecutive wins. But they will undoubtedly be looking to make improvements to the squad, particularly in midfield.

Of course, Liverpool were seemingly eyeing a move for Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham ahead of the summer.

But the 19-year-old looks set to join Real Madrid and The Daily Star reported last month that the Reds could go for Kalvin Phillips instead.

Photo by MB Media/Getty Images

Phillips has endured a difficult debut campaign at Man City after making the £42 million switch from Leeds last summer.

But it seems that he’s intent on fighting for his place in Pep Guardiola’s side, despite interest from Liverpool.

Phillips wants to stay at City

TalkSPORT reports that Phillips wants to remain at the Etihad Stadium beyond the summer.

The 27-year-old still believes he can force his way into City’s side, but Guardiola will have the final say on his future.

Photo by Isaac Parkin – MCFC/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

Klopp is reportedly keen on signing Phillips, but it seems he could be handed yet another blow after Bellingham.

Phillips was exceptional for Leeds and England before moving to Manchester, but he’s struggled to break into Guardiola’s side this season.

There are plenty of options out there for Liverpool and while missing out on Phillips would be a blow, it’s certainly not the end of the world.

