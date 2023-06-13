Report: Newcastle have talked about signing 23-year-old midfielder who has an ‘incredible change of pace’

Newcastle United are set for a blockbuster summer transfer window.

Indeed, after Champions League qualification, the shackles may be off as PIF plan to strengthen this team further and push for major honours.

There have been a number of exciting transfer links in recent weeks, and another has now emerged via The Daily Mail.

The Mail report that Newcastle have discussed potentially moving for AC Milan midfielder, Sandro Tonali, this summer.

Photo by Silvia Lore/Getty Images

The Italian has been brilliant for Milan over the past two seasons after a slow start to life at San Siro.

Able to play as a defensive midfielder or a box-to-box player, Tonail is a part of the new generation of Italian midfielders.

Indeed, unlike Andrea Pirlo and Genarro Gattuso before him, Tonali isn’t just world-class in one area, he can do it all.

Tidy in possession, physically strong and a brilliant reader of the game, Tonali is a fantastic young midfielder who would slot into this Newcastle side brilliantly alongside Bruno Guimaraes in the middle of the park.

Described as having an ‘incredible change of pace’ in the past, Tonali could be brilliantly suited to Eddie Howe’s style of play in that he is an intense midfielder who also has an eye for the spectacular.

Photo by Claudio Villa/AC Milan via Getty Images

Of course, getting a young Italian midfielder out of AC Milan is much easier said than done, but Newcastle’s status as the richest club in world football means you can’t write off the idea of this deal getting done.

Newcastle have been linked with dozens of midfielders so far, and while it’s hard to decipher which player they will ultimately end up going for, Tonali may well be the most exciting player linked with a move to St James’ Park so far.