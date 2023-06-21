‘Superb’ £42m West Ham target unsure on leaving current club

A lot of reports have linked West Ham United with midfielder Kalvin Phillips and the latest comments from the player have provided a negative update on this move.

The latest reports suggested that West Ham see Phillips as a potential summer signing. Apparently they believe he could be a potential Declan Rice replacement.

Manchester City paid £42m for Phillips last summer when they signed the English international from Leeds. Since the move, Phillips has been a part of the club’s successful treble winning-season.

It hasn’t been all great for him as he has struggled for game time. Phillips played 12 games in the Premier League but has only started two of his matches.

West Ham target Phillips speaks out on his future

The “superb” midfielder is still only 27 years-old, and he was clearly signed by City because of the quality they saw him possess at Leeds.

Speaking via The Daily Mail on his future, Phillips said: “My intention is to stay at City. We have just won the Treble, so there is no reason for me to leave. If I am not playing I will obviously have to think about it.

“But I cannot give it 12 months and say “I am not playing so I am going to leave. As you have seen with many players at City, it can take quite a while to cement yourself into the team.”

Of course this is somewhat of a negative update for those at West Ham who would want to sign him. It is no shock to see him want to stay at Manchester City after the club had such a successful season.

He will no doubt want to prove himself. Despite this, if he were to leave, the West Ham would be a great option. He would be a key player and feature consistently. This would only help his growth further.