Jose Enrique thinks £50m could become ‘world class’ if he joins Liverpool

Jose Enrique has said that Romeo Lavia would be a fantastic signing if he joined Liverpool this summer.

Enrique posted about Lavia on his Instagram story as Liverpool made their first bid for the teenager.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano posted on Twitter yesterday that Liverpool have made their first approach for Romeo Lavia.

Romano insisted that Southampton still want £50m for Lavia, but Liverpool’s initial offer was worth £37m.

Jurgen Klopp appears to be about to lose at least one more senior central midfielder this summer.

Fabinho is now expected to be in training today as his move to Saudi Arabia is potentially in doubt.

David Ornstein admitted both parties were still committed to a move but the transfer is now in ‘jeopardy’.

The other player that could go is Jordan Henderson and that transfer appears to be progressing after the captain said goodbye to his teammates yesterday.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Jose Enrique has full faith in Romeo Lavia to be the player to replace Henderson and Fabinho at Liverpool.

The 19-year-old isn’t the most experienced player but has already proved himself in the Premier League.

Enrique back Lavia to be world class at Liverpool

Posting on Instagram about the Belgium international, Enrique said: “He will be a great addition for us. Great player and under [Jurgen] Klopp can become world class.”

Southampton are unsurprisingly not willing to budge on their asking price for Lavia right now.

Not only is he arguably their most valuable asset but Liverpool aren’t the only team interested in the teenager.

Arsenal are also keen but they need other players to move on before acting in their interest.

Liverpool appear to be in pole position for Lavia and Enrique thinks Jurgen Klopp could get the very best out of him.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

The Reds already have plenty of young midfielders such as Stefan Bajcetic, Curtis Jones and Bobby Clark who have been given plenty of opportunities in pre-season.

Liverpool’s interest in Lavia suggests they’re planning for the future, but they may be better off trying to sign a midfielder who’s already closer to his peak.

It explains why they’re also eyeing Fulham star Joao Palhinha who is playing the best football of his career right now.