Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool have made approach for ‘incredible’ midfielder

Liverpool appear to have got the ball rolling with regards to bringing Romeo Lavia to Anfield this summer.

The Reds have already signed two midfielders this summer, but they’ll be needing more before the window shuts.

Jordan Henderson and Fabinho both look set to make the move to the Saudi Pro League in the coming weeks.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool appear to have set their sights on Lavia, who plays for relegated Southampton, as a replacement.

Fabrizio Romano took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon with updates on the Reds’ pursuit of the 19-year-old.

At 1:28pm BST, he reported that Liverpool had approached Saints over Lavia following talks on player side.

Later on in the afternoon, Romano claimed that the Reds have been told of how much the Belgian would cost.

Southampton have made it “clear during direct contacts with Liverpool today” that only £50million will suffice.

The Reds “will keep working on it”, added the transfer insider.

Our view

It’s great to see Liverpool make a concrete approach for Lavia, who they’ve made one of their top candidates.

The Reds have been put in a difficult position amid potential departures for two of their veteran midfielders.

As a result, Liverpool must act fast, and by the looks of it, they’ve already got the ball rolling.

It doesn’t look like the Reds have succeeded with their opening approach, but that’s not unusual.

Liverpool seem to be testing the waters and should come back with an improved offer soon, hopefully.

Lavia is an ‘incredible‘ talent who is both first-team ready and a potential star for the future.

Let’s see what happens in the coming days or weeks (hopefully the former), but it’s a good start for sure.