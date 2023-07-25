29-year-old Liverpool player now expected to be in first-team training tomorrow – journalist

It looked like Fabinho was likely to leave Liverpool this summer transfer window but David Ornstein claims his transfer is now in jeopardy.

Lots of reports had suggested that Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad were close to signing the Liverpool midfielder. It now looks like this was not the case.

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein reported the latest on Fabinho. He said: “Fabinho transfer to Al-Ittihad in jeopardy.

“Talks ongoing and all parties committed to deal. But there is a delay and 29 year-old to resume Liverpool training on Weds, unless breakthrough made beforehand.

“Absolutely nothing to do with his dogs.”

With Liverpool already signing a couple of midfielders, they will no doubt want the Fabinho sale to go through this summer window.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Fabinho move now in doubt

Fabinho has been a top player for Liverpool but last season he was not at his best. The lack of quality in the middle of the pitch saw Liverpool struggle and finish fifth in the Premier League.

The ‘outstanding‘ £180,000-a-week player has won it all with Liverpool but sadly Jurgen Klopp has to now be ruthless. This is to make sure he is back competing with Manchester City for the title.

If they can sell Fabinho and bring in a stronger defensive midfielder then it would massively help them get back to where they need to be.

For now though, it looks the possible transfer is stalling. The next few days are crucial in deciding the future of the 29 year-old.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

If Fabinho does end up staying, then Klopp will need him to get back to his best sooner rather than later. It could be a stroke of luck if he does stay, but based on his form last season, it would be better to replace him.

New midfield signings have already arrived but they have been more attacking options. There are lots of great defensive midfielders out there for Liverpool if Fabinho does leave.