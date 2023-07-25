Arsenal eyeing ‘extremely gifted’ £50m midfielder closely – journalist

The latest news from journalist Graeme Bailey has shared that Arsenal are still involved in the transfer race for Romeo Lavia.

Arsenal have been linked to Lavia for a while as they look to strengthen their squad during the summer transfer window.

Now, journalist Graeme Bailey has provided a new update on Lavia’s future.

He tweeted: “Southampton have rejected opening bid from Liverpool for Romeo Lavia.

“Bid worth around £35m with add-ons, is way off Southampton’s £50m asking price.

“Chelsea and Arsenal keeping abreast of the situation.”

With three of the biggest clubs in England all keen, Southampton will no doubt feel like they will be able to receive a high fee for the player.

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Arsenal still monitoring Lavia

The ‘incredible‘ midfielder impressed many last season at Southampton despite the club being relegated. He was a top defensive midfielder and would improve Arsenal.

The £50million valuation Southampton have placed on Lavia is no doubt very high. The highly-rated midfielder is still only 19 and is already a good Premier League player. This combined with his world class potential makes £50million seem like a good valuation.

The Gunners managed to have a great season last campaign. They finished second and the signings they have already made this summer proves that they are looking to compete for the title again.

If they want to compete with a strong squad like Manchester City then they need to have a solid 25-man squad. Adding Lavia would help them massively.

Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Mikel Arteta will have to rotate the squad a fair bit due to the Champions League, so being able to bring in an ‘extremely gifted‘ player like Lavia would be good.

With Liverpool and Chelsea also keen, it looks like there could be a bidding war.

With Arsenal the only team out of the three in the Champions League, they would no doubt have a good chance of winning the race should they make a bid.