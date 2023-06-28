Jamie O’Hara claims Tottenham are going to make a ‘bargain’ transfer

Pundit Jamie O’Hara has said that Tottenham Hotspur are set to sign a bargain in the form of James Maddison.

Speaking on TalkSPORT, O’Hara was asked to give his reaction to the news that Maddison is closing in on a move to Tottenham.

Tottenham have now agreed a contract with James Maddison and a medical is set to take place today.

Spurs and Leicester City could be about to do another piece of business as well.

Harry Winks has been linked with a move to the King Power Stadium after spending last season on loan at Sampdoria.

Photo by David Horton – CameraSport via Getty Images

Tottenham have already ventured into the transfer market and secured the signing of goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.

The Italian is set to replace Hugo Lloris in goal in the first change of the Ange Postecoglou era.

James Maddison looks set to arrive at Tottenham next and Jamie O’Hara believes he’s going to be a bargain signing.

Given some of the other transfer fees being thrown around right now, he could be right.

Maddison a bargain for Tottenham – O’Hara

Journalist Alasdair Gold believes that Maddison will be joining Tottenham for £40m this summer.

Asked about the deal on TalkSPORT, O’Hara said: “It’s a great signing. If it’s getting done for £40 million I think it’s brilliant. He’s a player we need.

“I think he’s a top, top player. I think it strengthens the squad. It improves the team, I’m excited to see what he can do.

“We need a number 10, he is the perfect fit for the club and I’m glad we got him over the line.

“I think it’s a bit of a bargain. £40 million, when you see the players going for £105 million I think he’s a top player, who has been playing in the Premier League week in week out.”

James Maddison offers something that no one Tottenham player currently does.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Ange Postecoglou’s squad isn’t yet built to play his favoured 4-3-3 system.

Spurs have a plethora of more reserved midfielders to choose from right now.

Maddison provides that attacking intent from midfield that has been missing for so long.

If Maddison hits the ground running, he could prove to be a serious bargain for Tottenham.

He’ll just be hoping that he still has Harry Kane to play the ball into when the season starts amid uncertainty surrounding his future.