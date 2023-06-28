Guglielmo Vicario has shared what Ange Postecoglou told him before signing for Tottenham Hotspur.

The Italian goalkeeper gave his first interview to the club yesterday after completing a £17.2m move.

Tottenham are about to start a new era under Ange Postecoglou.

The expectation is that the Australian coach will set Tottenham up to play much more attacking football than under Antonio Conte.

Already the club are preparing for his change in tactics with their business in the transfer window.

Guglielmo Vicario is an archetypal modern goalkeeper who is very comfortable with the ball at his feet.

Hugo Lloris always struggled with that aspect of his game despite being an elite shot-stopper.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Spurs are also closing in on a move for James Maddison who will provide some much-needed creativity in the team.

Vicario has now shared what Postecoglou told him before joining Tottenham.

His message was clear about how he wanted his goalkeeper to play when the season starts in August.

Vicario shares Postecoglou message ahead of Tottenham move

Speaking about his arrival at the club, Vicario said: “The coach, he told me the keeper is so important with his attacking mentality.

“It’s a position with big responsibility because if you fail, 99% of the time it’s a goal for the opponents.

“But I love this responsibility, I love to save, I love to be in contact with the grass.”

There’s plenty of expectation on Vicario to hit the ground running after replacing one of Tottenham’s longest-ever serving players.

Hugo Lloris appears to be on his way out of the club after more than a decade at Spurs.

It will be a boost to Vicario’s confidence that Postecoglou has already told him how important he’ll be to Tottenham.

Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images

The 26-year-old is good with the ball at his feet and rarely kicks the ball long.

That might worry some Spurs fans who were never filled with confidence when some of Tottenham’s centre-backs were in possession.

However, Postecoglou will already have ideas of which players will fit into his system and who won’t.

It will dictate their business for the rest of the window, with a couple of defenders linked with a move to North London.