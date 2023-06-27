Relegated Premier League side Leicester City are now keen to sign Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks.

A report from The Telegraph has outlined new manager Enzo Maresca’s plans to sign the 27-year-old.

Harry Winks has enjoyed an up-and-down time at his boyhood club Tottenham.

After being handed a senior debut in the Europa League in 2014 by Mauricio Pochettino, Winks has gone on to make over 200 appearances for Spurs.

The majority of these came under Pochettino, with Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte using him less.

When playing his best football, Winks earned international recognition with England, earning 10 caps.

However, he’s struggled for minutes in recent seasons, playing less than 1,000 minutes in his last two full seasons with Spurs.

He was sent on loan to Sampdoria last year, but had injury problems and couldn’t help them avoid relegation.

Leicester now want to sign Winks from Tottenham to help them return to the top flight.

The two clubs look set to do more business before the summer transfer window closes.

Leicester want Tottenham midfielder Winks

The report says that Leicester believe Winks can help them return immediately to the Premier League.

They go on to say the 27-year-old isn’t seen as part of Ange Postecoglou’s plans for the upcoming season.

Additionally, any move for Winks isn’t connected to Tottenham’s pursuit of James Maddison.

Tottenham have accelerated their plans to sign the 26-year-old playmaker.

They’re expecting to reach an agreement for Maddison this week.

Winks needs regular minutes after so many injuries and dropping down to join Leicester seems like a good move.

However, The Foxes lost many of their first-team players in the summer when their contracts expired.

Maresca has a big rebuild on his hands and Winks will hope he’s one of many new signings in this transfer window.

The Championship is notoriously difficult to escape but could be the perfect platform for Winks to rediscover his best form.