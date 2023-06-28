Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur are on the verge of signing James Maddison, with a medical scheduled to take place today.

Spurs have already completed the signing of Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli, while Dejan Kulusevski’s loan deal was also made permanent earlier this month.

Now, the focus is on an attacking midfielder, and Sheth has revealed on Twitter that Maddison is all set to become a new Tottenham player.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Sky Sports journalist says James Maddison will have his Tottenham medical today

Tottenham have long been linked with a move to sign James Maddison.

The ‘outrageous‘ Englishman has been one of the best attacking midfielders in the Premier League for a few years now. He has almost always delivered for Leicester, and he is due a big move.

It was always going to be between Tottenham and Newcastle United for Maddison this summer, but it looks like Spurs have won the race to sign him.

After revealing that Ange Postecoglou’s side were in advanced negotiations with Leicester for Maddison, Sheth confirmed on Twitter last night that the 26-year-old will have his Spurs medical on Wednesday, which is today.

The Sky Sports journalist tweeted: “Told James Maddison will have a medical on Wednesday.

“Tottenham & Leicester have an agreement in place worth £40m.”

TBR View:

Tottenham deserve immense credit if they pull this deal off.

Yes, Leicester are no longer in the Premier League and yes, Maddison only has a year left on his contract, but to get him for just £40 million so early in the window is just incredible business.

Tottenham won’t be in any European competition next season, which means they’ll mostly play just one game a week. That could act as a huge advantage for Spurs.

If Maddison hits the ground running and Harry Kane continues to fire, Spurs could end up having a season to remember.