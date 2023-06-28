Tottenham have now verbally agreed £170k-a-week contract with ‘sensational’ player

James Maddison has verbally agreed personal terms with Tottenham Hotspur which will see the 26-year-old earn £170,000-a-week should he complete his move to North London.

That is according to a report from the Daily Mail, which suggests that there is growing confidence that Spurs will sign the Leicester City talisman this summer.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

We appear to be in the home straight in the battle for the signature of James Maddison. The Daily Mail reports that Tottenham are set to table a bid of £45 million for the 26-year-old.

Maddison in line for £170,000-a-week deal at Tottenham

Maddison is said to be a priority for Ange Postecoglou. And the report claims that he has already agreed personal terms ahead of a potential switch to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

In fact, the Daily Mail reports that he is in line to earn £170,000-a-week at Tottenham.

That would surely make the attacking midfielder one of the highest earners at the club – which tells its own story regarding how much Postecoglou wants the player.

But he has the quality and potential to justify such a lucrative contract. He scored 10 goals and contributed nine assists in a Leicester City side which was relegated from the Premier League last season.

He had also scored 20 league goals across the previous two campaigns. So he has proved himself to be a reliable goalscorer in the top-flight.

Tottenham have arguably not had that creative midfielder since Christian Eriksen. And Maddison is a ‘sensational‘ talent when he is at his best.

There are still hurdles to clear. But agreeing a £170,000-a-week deal with Maddison suggests that Tottenham are absolutely determined to get a move done.