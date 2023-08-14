James Ward-Prowse admits he can’t wait to link up with £15m West Ham player

New West Ham United signing James Ward-Prowse has suggested he’s looking forward to playing with Danny Ings again.

Ward-Prowse was speaking on the Iron Cast Podcast after his move to the London Stadium was confirmed.

After losing Declan Rice to Arsenal earlier in the window, David Moyes and Tim Steidten have been working hard to replace the England international.

Eventually, they made their move in the transfer market, bringing in Edson Alvarez from Ajax.

He didn’t feature against Bournemouth on Saturday, but could line up alongside another debutant this weekend.

After months of being linked with the Southampton captain, James Ward-Prowse has finally made his move.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

The 28-year-old will wear the number seven and could feature against Chelsea on Sunday.

Ward-Prowse has admitted he’s looking forward to playing with Danny Ings again at West Ham.

The £15m forward might be about to play a big role in the club’s upcoming season.

Ward-Prowse looking forward to Ings link-up at West Ham

Asked about his old Southampton teammate, Ward-Prowse said: “Yeah [Danny] Ingsy’s a fantastic character, obviously gutted when he left us at Southampton.

“And yeah he’s got a great personality, great banter around the changing room so looking forward to seeing him.”

Scoring goals might not be easy for West Ham going into this season given their lack of attacking additions.

They relied on a brilliant Jarrod Bowen goal to earn them a point against Bournemouth and he could end up playing as a centre-forward this season.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Gianluca Scamacca has left after 12 months to join Atalanta, while Michail Antonio has been linked with an exit as well.

That would leave Ings competing against youngster Divin Mubama for a starting spot, although the teenager has impressed this summer.

Ward-Prowse delivering set pieces to the likes of Ings will excite many West Ham fans.

If he can find a way to improve the club’s goal output then he’ll be welcomed at the London Stadium very quickly.