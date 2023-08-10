David Moyes is now seriously thinking of changing ‘unbelievable’ West Ham player’s position this season

David Moyes is reportedly considering using Jarrod Bowen as a striker for West Ham United this season.

That’s according to The Evening Standard, which claims that Moyes likes the idea of using Bowen as a centre-forward.

West Ham have finally announced their first signing of the summer after snapping up Edson Alvarez today.

The Hammers have plenty of work to do before the window closes after losing their captain Declan Rice last month.

But Moyes is now closing in on the signings of James Ward-Prowse and Harry Maguire after Alvarez as West Ham step up their attempts to bolster his squad.

And as West Ham have shown interest in signing Manchester City’s Cole Palmer, it could lead to Moyes using Jarrod Bowen as a striker.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Moyes could change Bowen’s position

The Evening Standard reports that Moyes likes the idea of using Bowen as a striker this season.

It’s noted that West Ham are eyeing a move for Palmer as a player who will operate on the right-hand side, with Bowen potentially playing through the middle.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Bowen has been a standout performer for West Ham over the past few years and has been labelled an ‘unbelievable’ talent.

The 26-year-old has been used as a striker by Moyes in the past and operated through the middle during his time at Hull City.

Of course, the Hammers are short of options in the striker department given Michail Antonio’s decline and Gianluca Scamacca’s recent departure.

Bowen may be ready to step up for West Ham as a striker and if Moyes manages to land Palmer, it could allow the Englishman to lead the line.