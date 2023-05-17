West Ham readying move for 'the most underrated player in the PL' - report











West Ham United are ready to make some big moves in the transfer window and they are reportedly very keen on James Ward-Prowse.

According to reports from the Evening Standard, West Ham are ready to take advantage of Southampton’s relegation by moving for the midfielder.

Manager David Moyes is a ‘long-term admirer’ of the 28 year-old and the Hammers boss reportedly even contemplated making an offer for him last season.

West Ham are preparing to completely rebuild their midfield as they seemingly expect captain and star player Declan Rice to leave this summer.

(Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images)

West Ham want James Ward-Prowse

The Englishman has been a key player for Southampton and many believe he has been keeping his quality under the limelight.

Now, with the club down, he should get a chance to show his quality at a bigger club.

The midfielder, who Micah Richards said is the “most underrated player in the Premier League for years“, would be a great signing for West Ham.

Rice leaving would be a huge loss, and the Hammers need players close to his quality to replace him. They will need a couple of midfielders to replace him, but Ward-Prowse is definitely one piece of the puzzle.

The player, who has a £50million price tag, is great at defending and set-pieces. He can also chip in with a few goals and already thrives in the division.

The Hammers will no doubt want to push further up the league next season. Getting in quality like Ward-Prowse will definitely see them able to complete this aim.

It will be a big summer for the Hammers, but we don’t expect they will move for the Southampton star if they can keep Rice.

(Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)