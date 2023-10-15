‘A lot of questions’: Kenny Miller now has real doubts about two Celtic summer signings due to the form of 25-year-old

Over the course of this season we have listened to various pundits and ex-professionals give their views on how the Celtic players are doing.

Mostly, all the comments have been very positive. Players like Matt O’Riley, Daizen Maeda and Kyogo Furuhashi have been dominating the headlines as the attacking players more often than not do.

But one other player that has been a revelation this season is Irish international defender, Liam Scales. The 25-year-old has been spoken about on endless forums and radio shows because of his recent form and now, Kenny Miller has used that form to cast doubt on where Maik Nawrocki and Gustaf Lagerbielke sit in Brendan Rodgers‘ plans.

Miller said [Clyde SSB], “He’s been outstanding and what he’s done is he’s shown he is more reliable and is better than Lagerbielke when they’ve been paired together.

“He definitely gives you a balance on that left side as well. And what we’ve not seen is enough of Nawrocki yet because he got injured pretty quickly.

“So whether he’s going to be good enough or whether he’s going to be able to take that slot alongside Carter-Vickers in the heart of that Celtic defences. Again, there’s a lot of questions surrounding them at the moment.

“So Liam Scales, he’s took his opportunity, grabbed it and the shirt’s his.”

It’s quite a bizarre stance to take considering Nawrocki is injured and Gustaf Lagerbielke, although has had his moments, has been relatively solid for Celtic in the early stages of his career.

Photo by Pim Waslander/Soccrates/Getty Images

In the case of the Swede, I’ll concede there is a little bit of work needing to be done to develop him into a more accomplished defender, but there is a good starting base to work on.

As for Nawrocki, he clearly has a future under Rodgers. You don’t spend over £4m on a player just for him to sit on the bench. He will feature more when he has recovered from his injury. Of that, I have no doubt.

It’s far too early in the season to be casting aspersions on players who have just joined the club. If anything, having such a large pool of talent at their disposal should excite the Celtic fans and not be used as a reason to cast doubts on their futures.

