‘Massive for him’: Brendan Rodgers delighted for £3.5m Celtic player after late Motherwell win

Brendan Rodgers has singled out Luis Palma for some special praise after the Honduras international’s goal against Motherwell yesterday.

Palma looked like he made a cross-come-shot- as he opened the scoring in the dramatic 2-1 win over the Fir Park side and Rodgers said he was delighted for his £3.5m summer signing.

Rodgers said [Sunday Mail print edition page 53], “Aye it was a great cross! Nah, it’s great for him, he’s adapting like the other new players. This is a level of intensity that they’re not used to.

“That will be massive for him. It’s a great cross in, he can do that, he plays it in and we were happy when it found the corner.”

Luis Palma looks like he has a bright future at Celtic

The Honduran international has had to settle for bit part contributions so far at Celtic but, in my opinion, he has done relatively well.

After impressing on international duty, Celtic look like they have got themselves a player and their £3.5m investment was justified. A goal and an assist is a great performance on the international stage and Palma looks like he is starting to make a name for himself in his homeland.

Against Feyenoord, he looked bright and alert on the wing but did seem to lack pace which is crucial for wingers in this day and age.

However, said to be a free-kick specialist, Palma displayed incredible nous as he curled his shot through a ruck of players, past Liam Kelly and into the Motherwell net to open the scoring.

No question for me he meant it. His goal celebration suggested that he did. He now needs to kick on from here. Predominantly a left winger, Palma will find it difficult to dislodge Maeda.

Indeed, he has been known to play the number ten role and as a striker. This could be pivotal as Rodgers is known to be flexible when changing Celtic’s formations and shapes. Especially in Europe.

All Palma needs to do is to continue to impress anytime an opportunity arises. If he does that then he will be vying for a first-team spot in no time.

