Inter Milan now want to sign Arsenal star Folarin Balogun, they’ve followed him for ages











Inter Milan are now reportedly interested in signing Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun this summer.

According to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, the 21-year-old is on plenty of teams’ radars.

Folarin Balogun has been impressing over in Ligue 1 this season with Stade Reims.

Signed on a season-long loan, Balogun already has 16 league goals this season.

It puts him level with former Gunner Alexandre Lacazette and only three goals behind Kylian Mbappe.

There has unsurprisingly been plenty of interest in Balogun due to his performance this season.

Photo by VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images

Calciomercato suggest Arsenal could cash in on Balogun this summer due to his brilliant recent performances increasing his value.

A number of clubs are increasing the pressure on Arsenal to sell the forward, and Mikel Arteta could demand £50m for him to leave.

Inter Milan are the latest club to show an interest in Balogun, but they face competition from their cross-city rivals.

If Arsenal do want to sell, this added interest is very good news for the club.

Inter Milan keen on Arsenal youngster Balogun

The report from Gazzetta dello Sport suggests that Inter have asked for more information on the ‘frightening’ forward.

It states that they’ve been ‘following him for some time’ and could move this summer.

It’s hard to see why Balogun fits into the Arsenal squad going forward.

Gabriel Jesus has finally returned from a serious injury setback, and looks set to be Mikel Arteta’s first-choice forward for some time.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

He’s also shown plenty of faith in Eddie Nketiah to act as his back-up.

Not only that, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli have proved to be able deputies when required.

Inter Milan will hope they can capitalise on this increased competition to sign Balogun from Arsenal.

There may be calls for the 21-year-old to be given a chance to oust Nketiah from his role as Jesus’s number two.

If a big bid comes in for him, it will likely be very difficult to turn it down.

Show all