Report: Arsenal plotting to sell 6 players including Tierney and Smith Rowe











Arsenal have enjoyed an outstanding season so far and remain frontrunners for the Premier League title.

The Gunners restored their five-point lead at the top of the table thanks to Wednesday’s 4-0 hammering of Everton.

Arsenal have also continued to lay foundations for their future by working on several top talents’ contracts.

Gabriel Martinelli has already committed his future to the Gunners, and Bukayo Saka could soon follow suit.

Now, a report from Calciomercato claims Arsenal are planning a summer clearout.

The Italian outlet claims the Gunners will be looking to sell six players.

Kieran Tierney, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Nuno Tavares, Folarin Balogun, Emile Smith Rowe and Granit Xhaka could all be sold, wrote the report.

Arsenal would reportedly reinvest the money made from those sales to sign the likes of Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo.

Some of those names don’t make much sense – TBR View

Bit of a surprising one, this.

The inclusion of a few of those players makes sense, such as Lokonga and Tavares, who are both out on loan.

At the same time, William Saliba’s success at Arsenal after his loan stints away suggests Arteta wouldn’t just offload young talents who could yet make the grade.

Xhaka is understandable, as he’s going to be 31 next year and his contract expires in 2024, though the club have a year’s option.

Likewise, Tierney has been struggling for game time, so it might be a good time to cash in on the 25-year-old and enable him to get regular football elsewhere.

As for Smith Rowe and Balogun, why would Arsenal get rid of two of their top youngsters?

The former has been fantastic for the Gunners and, even though he’s been struggling for game time, has so much to offer the Gunners.

Meanwhile, Balogun has been a revelation on loan at Reims, and has shown “frightening” progress.

Both are top talents and have their whole careers ahead of them. It would be foolish to offload them.