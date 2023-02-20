Arsenal transfer news: Clubs increasing pressure on Gunners to sell Folarin Balogun











Pressure is already starting to mount on Arsenal from abroad to sell young forward Folarin Balogun.

A report from Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb has outlined the growing interest in the 21-year-old.

It’s no surprise that teams are beginning to sniff around Folarin Balogun right now.

He’s currently competing with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi to win the Golden Boot in Ligue 1.

Right now, he’s leading that race alongside Mbappe and Jonathan David with 15 goals this season.

Clubs also believe they’ve got a chance to sign Balogun because of his position in the Arsenal pecking order.

Photo by DENIS CHARLET/AFP via Getty Images

The signing of Gabriel Jesus in the summer has been fantastic for the Gunners.

His presence has been missed since the World Cup, but Eddie Nketiah has proved to be a competent deputy.

Balogun will return to The Emirates in the summer, but may struggle to break into Mikel Arteta’s side.

Clubs across Europe will hope they can persuade Arsenal to sell Balogun while his stock is so high.

Arsenal under increasing pressure to sell Balogun this summer

The report states that, AC Milan ‘continue to monitor’ Balogun, who is reportedly valued at €20m [17.8m] right now.

Tuttomercatosport also believe ‘Marseille and Villarreal are increasing the pressure’ on Arsenal to sell Balogun.

At first glance, a valuation of less than £20m for Balogun seems very low in the current market.

The likes of Dango Ouattara, Noni Madueke and Georginio Rutter all moved for more money last month, and have arguably achieved less than Balogun this season.

A report from Pianeta Milan last month believed Arsenal valued Balogun at around £35m.

This discrepancy suggests Arsenal are still very much determining how much money they could earn from selling Balogun.

It may not even be an option that the Gunners explore in the summer.

Arteta has recently praised Balogun, and believes he has ‘something special’ about him.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

His performances this season certainly suggest that, as he helps drag Stade Reims up the table.

The future is certainly bright for Folarin Balogun, but where he ends up next season looks set to be a big talking point.

Show all