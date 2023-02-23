Journalist drops hint over Arsenal's asking price for Folarin Balogun











Arsenal sent Folarin Balogun out on loan to French side Stade Rennais at the start of the season, and the young forward has been in sensational form in Ligue 1.

The talented American joined the Gunners’ academy in 2012, when he was just 11 years old. He progressed through the ranks at Arsenal and became one of the most exciting youngsters at the club.

Balogun, who has only ever started three games for Arsenal under Mikel Arteta, has been in France since the start of this campaign and he has been phenomenal.

Journalist hints Arsenal’s asking price for Folarin Balogun this summer

There has been a lot of talk about Balogun’s future over the last few weeks.

Arsenal have Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah up top at the moment and they’ve both had a good campaign. Balogun isn’t getting ahead of either one of them in the pecking order, and the fact that he’ll have just two years left on his contract this summer has opened the door for speculation.

If Arsenal really are open to selling Balogun – a player who has scored just as many league goals as Kylian Mbappe and more than both Lionel Messi and Neymar this season – how much is he worth?

Journalist Dean Jones has shared his view, and although he believes Balogun isn’t quite a top-level player yet, his price tag will be around the £50 million mark.

He told GiveMeSport: “Look, on the back of good form in Ligue 1, you’ve got to be careful as a buying club because you don’t know how that form is going to transfer.

“But he’s flying at the moment, all you can do is put his goals record on the table and hope that he can live up to the sort of levels that other players have managed to achieve from this kind of point in the past.

“So, £50 million might become a price point for him, but at the moment, I don’t think he’s quite there.”

TBR View:

Balogun definitely has the potential to become a top striker in Europe in a few years’ time.

The 21-year-old is quick, good with the ball at his feet and as he has been showing in France this season, he is extremely clinical in front of goal. He is a fine talent, and it’s only a matter of time before he becomes a household name – more so than he already is.

However, with Jesus and Nketiah already there at Arsenal, we wouldn’t be surprised if the North Londoners decide to cash in on him when his stock is high. A £50 million offer, should it arrive, will likely be enough to convince the Gunners to let Balogun go, especially if they can’t get him to sign a new contract.

It will be interesting to see what will happen with Balogun at the end of this season.

