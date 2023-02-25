Mikel Arteta told Folarin Balogun is a 'frightening' prospect for Arsenal











Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun has been deemed a “frightening” prospect by journalist Paul Brown.

He told GiveMeSport that the Gunners academy graduate has everything he needs to become a massive success.

Balogun, currently on loan at French side Reims, has really kicked on since a difficult season last time out.

Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

He made the starting XI in the 2021-22 season opener against Brentford, only to come off after 59 minutes.

Then, Balogun went on loan to Middlesbrough, but only managed three goals in 18 Championship games for them.

That’s all in the past now. The Arsenal talent is now showing he has what it takes to deliver at the highest level.

The 21-year old has been in sensational form for the Ligue 1 side, registering 15 goals in the French top flight.

Brown has tipped Balogun to become a success at the Emirates Stadium.

“His coach there says that he basically has everything,” he wrote on GiveMeSport.

“He’s praised his technique, his finishing, his vision, says he’s a player who can play off the last defender or with his back to goal.

“Balogun basically has everything you need to be a massive success, and he’s quick. So it’s frightening how good this guy could become.”

Bright future

Balogun has just 10 Arsenal appearances to his name, including two starts.

But at the end of the season, surely Mikel Arteta will look to include him in his plans going forward.

William Saliba hadn’t even made his Arsenal debut prior to this season.

He needed several loan spells to get up to speed, and now he’s a star for the Gunners.

Hopefully we’ll see the same thing with Balogun in 2023-24 and beyond.

Photo by Xavier Laine/Getty Images

Arsenal’s quality and strength in depth in attack would be something to behold.

Up front, Arteta would be able to pick between Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah and Balogun.

Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Emile Smith Rowe, Leandro Trossard and Reiss Nelson would be available on the flanks.

Arsenal are building something great for the future. Credit to Arteta and Edu for the efforts they’ve put in.