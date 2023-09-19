‘Inexcusable’: Celtic fans are furious as record profits are announced, it’s not good for the board

As Celtic released news that the club have recorded record profits for 2022, you would be forgiven for assuming that the fans would be delighted at the news.

TBR Celtic told this morning how Peter Lawwell plans to use the money to help stave off interest in their top players and it’s a plan that makes a lot of sense.

However, there are Celtic fans who are furious with the announcement and it’s not because they are unhappy at the club’s current financial status.

Celtic fans vent anger at the club’s transfer business

It seems ridiculous to say that. Especially when Brendan Rodgers has brought in eight players this summer.

But there is no doubt that the fans feel the club failed to strengthen in two key positions in the transfer window.

Responding to the popular X social media channel, Everything Celtic, one Hoops fan said, “Add that to the £40M cash we had previously! Why are we still spending £2-3M on project signings instead of buying in quality?? This is ridiculous!“

Another was perplexed at the club’s failure to sign a left-back and goalkeeper, “Yet we couldn’t sign a new lb or gk. inexcusable“

Celtic fans fearful of the upcoming Champions League campaign

The Champions League used to give the Celtic fans feelings of excitement as they looked forward to welcoming the cream of Europe’s footballing talent to Paradise.

But it seems that the transfer business this year has left some fearing the next six European fixtures. One fan said, “More money for the pile as we go into the Champions League with an embarrassingly weak squad.“

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

And another said, “And we go into Europe unequipped again….unforgivable.” Whilst another put, “I’m glad we’ve used some of that to strengthen for Europe, just like Feyenoord. Oh wait.“

Celtic’s financial results are still superb news for the fans

Whilst the frustrations of the fans can be understood, there is no doubt that these results will ensure Celtic will remain on a stable financial footing for years to come.

The club have dominated Scottish football for the most part of the 2000’s but it’s the lack of progress in Europe that frustrates the fans.

And whilst the board should be commended for ensuring the financial stability of the club, there is no doubt that the fans want to see more money invested in the squad to make Celtic a force in Europe once more.

In other news, ‘Never start again’: Celtic fans are deeply unhappy over 24-year-old player’s performance vs Dundee