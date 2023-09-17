‘Never start again’: Celtic fans are deeply unhappy over 24-year-old player’s performance vs Dundee

The great thing about this Celtic squad is the depth of talent Brendan Rodgers has to choose from. Especially when everyone is back fit.

The Celtic manager has had a horrendous run of injuries to deal with over the past few weeks and now, it looks like that is easing off with the return of Reo Hatate to the first team yesterday.

The Japanese midfielder was brought off the bench in the second for the 3-0 win over Dundee and made an immediate impact as he ran the midfield show.

But it was David Turnbull’s performance that irked the Celtic fans yesterday. The 24-year-old Scottish international was given the nod ahead of Hatate for the season curtain-raiser against Ross County but since then, he has been largely anonymous.

And despite scoring in yesterday’s win, albeit from the penalty spot, Turnbull came under fire for yet another insipid display in the green and white hoops.

Celtic fans seem to have lost patience with David Turnbull

Responding to Celtic’s full-time post on social media channel X, one fan said, “3 better centre mids on the bench, Turnbull should never start again.” Clearly an indication that Odin Thiago Holm, Reo Hatate and Paulo Bernardo are better options.

Another celebrated the return of Hatate with a message to Celtic manager, Brendan Rodgers, “Never ever ever start Turnbull over Hatate again.”

And one said that despite the penalty, Turnbull shouldn’t start again this season, “That should be the end of Turnbull starting, done nothing except score the penalty.”

Once Celtic fan even noticed the difference in midfield when the Hoops player was taken off, “Amazing how fluid, dynamic and chance-creating our midfield looked within minutes of Turnbull going off.”

The jury is out on David Turnbull

I have been a huge admirer of Turnbull ever since he joined the club under Neil Lennon. In his maiden season at the club, Turnbull won Celtic’s Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year in a season that was bereft of any success.

Photo by Richard Callis /Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

But ever since his hamstring injury in 2021 and the club’s acquisition of Matt O’Riley and Reo Hatate, Turnbull has struggled to stake a claim in the Celtic team.

However, he was given the nod at the start of the season over Hatate in a move that Chris Sutton questioned as a mistake on Brendan Rodgers’ part.

Out of contract at the end of the season, Turnbull is literally playing for his Celtic future and if he wishes to earn a new deal at the club, he will need to make a vast improvement on his performances of late.

In other news, ‘He’s outstanding’: Peter Grant says 25-year-old is ‘top quality’ after Celtic thrash Dundee