‘Good news’: Journalist confirms Celtic’s seventh summer signing is imminent

It’s getting to the business end of the transfer window and it seems that Celtic are set to make their seventh addition of the summer transfer window.

Brendan Rodgers has been keen to stress that the Celtic team needs quality added to the starting lineup and it seems that the Hoops manager has identified Luis Palma as a player who will do that.

The 23-year-old Honduran international has been snapped boarding a flight to Glasgow as Greek journalist, Giannis Chorianopolous, confirms on social media platform X that the move is set to become official.

Chorianopolous posted, “Good news for Celtic and Palma as his transfer from Aris is on the way to become official.

“Palma left just later today Greece for UK. Photo was published at CDS Vida (Palma’s club before Aris) social media.”

Palma’s addition to the Celtic team comes at a time when Brendan Rodgers needs a boost ahead of the Glasgow Derby against Rangers this Sunday.

Photo by Patrick Ahlborn/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Celtic have been struggling to find their creative edge this season and it seems that the versatile Palma has been identified as a player who can help improve the team’s attacking nous in the final third.

Rodgers finds himself under early season pressure already at Celtic as the team’s exit from the league cup and dropped points at home puts the spotlight firmly on the Hoops manager in the lead-up to the first Glasgow Derby of the season.

If Rodgers can get this deal over the line, it will give him, and the Celtic support, a much-needed boost ahead of the Ibrox trip.

