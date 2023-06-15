Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte is now certain to leave the club this summer amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

That’s according to The Athletic who outline the European champion’s plans for the upcoming transfer window.

One player who now appears to be surplus to requirements is Aymeric Laporte.

The Spanish international has to be one of the best defenders in the Premier League not playing regular football.

The signing of Manuel Akanji last summer alongside his fitness issues limited his minutes last season.

The 29-year-old required knee surgery at the start of the season but couldn’t fight his way back into the team.

Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Even with John Stones being pushed into midfield as the campaign went on, opportunities didn’t come his way.

Laporte looks certain to leave this summer and Tottenham will be hoping they can pounce.

They’ve been linked with the ‘incredible’ defender as new manager Ange Postecoglou looks to turn their fortunes around.

Goals weren’t a problem for Spurs last season, but serious improvements need to be made in defence.

Tottenham target Laporte certain to leave this summer

The report from The Athletic suggests Laporte has become the ‘odd one out’ in Manchester City’s defence.

They say he ‘looks certain to leave this summer’ after becoming very emotional when presented with the Premier League trophy.

Changes are expected in Tottenham’s back line next season under Ange Postecoglou.

The Australian coach prefers a back four system, as opposed to the back three Antonio Conte played.

This could mean several players being moved on, with Davinson Sanchez potentially on his way out of the club.

Tottenham are also looking at signing Harry Maguire this summer with his Manchester United future in doubt.

A move for Laporte looks more likely for Tottenham given he’s certain to leave this summer.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

They could negotiate a good deal, although other clubs will be very interested in his services.

A partnership of Laporte and Cristian Romero on paper already sounds like an upgrade for Spurs.

Whether that’s in Postecoglou’s thinking right now is another matter.