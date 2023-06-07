Report: 'Incredible' 29-year-old has now made it known he wants to leave PL rival amid Tottenham interest











Manchester City plan to sell Aymeric Laporte in the summer with the defender now making it known that he is ready to leave amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

That is according to a report from 90min, which suggests that the Cityzens are ready to cash in on the Spain international as they look to try and sign Josko Gvardiol.

Photo by Alex Livesey – Danehouse/Getty Images

It has been a frustrating campaign for Aymeric Laporte, personally. The 29-year-old has only featured in 12 Premier League games this past season.

Tottenham target Laporte ready to leave Manchester City

And Tottenham appear to be one side who could offer him a fresh challenge. Reports from The Times recently suggested that Spurs are monitoring Laporte.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

90min also reports that Tottenham have their eye on the centre-back, who is also on the radar of Aston Villa. Laporte meanwhile, has made it known that he is ready to leave.

Game-time is going to be important to Laporte if he is planning to leave Manchester City. And you get the feeling that Tottenham should be able to offer it.

It has been a miserable campaign at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. And none of their centre-backs have really stood out. Certainly, it would be no surprise to see a number of their defenders move on in this window.

You would also like to think that they will look to make some statements in the transfer market following the appointment of Ange Postecoglou.

Previous reports from 90min have suggested that Manchester City will sell Laporte for £40 million.

That may prove to be a bargain for a player Pep Guardiola has previously described as ‘incredible‘.