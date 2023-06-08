Spurs reportedly want to sign 'the best left-sided central defender in the world'











Tottenham Hotspur could do with bolstering their defensive ranks over the summer.

The Spurs defence struggled last season, with the likes of Eric Dier, Davinson Sanchez and Clement Lenglet all below-par.

There has been speculation suggesting Tottenham have set their sights on Manchester United’s Harry Maguire.

This has split the Spurs fanbase, to say the least. However, there are other defenders being linked with the Lilywhites.

One of those is Aymeric Laporte, with 90Min suggesting Tottenham could be a potential destination for the Spaniard.

As well as Spurs, Aston Villa are reportedly in the race for the Manchester City defender too.

Better yet for Tottenham, Laporte seems eager to seal a move away from the Etihad this summer.

The 29-year-old joined City to much fanfare in 2018 for a then club record fee of £57million.

At the start of 2020, Pep Guardiola called him the “best left-sided central defender in the world”.

However, Laporte has since fallen down the pecking order, with just 12 Premier League appearances last term.

According to 90Min, the Spain international is looking to leave in search of first-team football.

He ‘could be available for around £40million’, added the report.

Our view

The prospect of Tottenham signing Maguire hasn’t gone down particularly well amongst many Spurs fans.

Not that Laporte is a like-for-like alternative; after all, he’s left-footed and Maguire is right-footed.

Nonetheless, good left-footed centre-backs are hard to come by, and Laporte is one of the best out there.

As well as being amazingly talented, he also has a lot of Premier League experience and would hit the ground running at N17.

At the same time, £40million for a 29-year-old is a bit steep, considering he won’t have much resale value afterwards.

Spurs will have a lot to think about, but no doubt Laporte would arrive to much fanfare if he does move to north London.