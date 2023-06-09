Tottenham want to sign Harry Maguire on loan this summer.

That is according to Miguel Delaney, writing in his weekly newsletter for The Independent.

Maguire has been linked with Spurs for a little while now. In fact, Sam Allardyce even said this week that this is a signing that Tottenham ‘badly’ need to make, but it looks as though the Manchester United captain could join on loan initially.

To be fair, this is quite a smart move from Tottenham.

Maguire is on massive wages and out of form you really don’t want to be signing a player who ticks both of those boxes, especially when they’re the wrong side of 30.

Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Maguire has shown in his performances for England that he is a very talented defender, but in the Premier League, he’s often looked utterly lost, and Tottenham don’t want to be taking on a player on a long-term deal who can’t recover his form.

Yes, there’s every chance Maguire does come to Tottenham and quickly get back to his best, but if he were to continue this slump, Spurs would be stuck with yet another unwanted player on a huge wage.

An initial loan will give Maguire time to prove himself and it will also force him to get his act together if he wants to have a long-term future at one of the Premier League’s biggest clubs.

Of course, whether or not Manchester United are keen on this type of deal is another question entirely. The Red Devils will surely want to cash-in on what is still a very saleable asset, and if Maguire’s loan spell at Spurs doesn’t go well, his value will only decrease further.

This is certainly an interesting situation, and it’s one worth keeping an eye on as we head into the summer.

Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images