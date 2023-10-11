‘Next in line’: Pundit believes 25-year-old player will be offered a new contract at Celtic

Celtic have been handing out new contracts this season like nobody’s business in an effort to stave off transfer interest in some of their top players.

Already we have seen the likes of Kyogo Furuhashi, Daizen Maeda and Matt O’Riley commit their long-term futures to the club.

In fact, the club have given out eight new contracts this summer for which the Celtic board and Brendan Rodgers deserve great credit for.

However, there is one player that Mark Guidi believes could be next on the list due to his outstanding form for Celtic this season.

Guidi said [The Go Radio Football Show], “He’s made the left central defensive side his own. He’s the number one guy in possession [of the jersey].

“Carter-Vickers naturally right-sided and Liam Scales naturally left-sided. Barry Robson had conversations with Brendan Rodgers and he thought he was getting him.

“He was told he would have to wait. Of course, Carl Starfelt was sold and one or two injuries and all of a sudden Liam Scales is thrown in when he’s not expecting to be thrown in.

“But wonderful honesty from Brendan Rodgers in his post-match interviews at the weekend saying it’s one of the biggest surprises in his coaching career. So what a credit to Liam Scales.

“This is his third season at Celtic and he will probably be next in line to get a new contract it’ll be well deserved.”

Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Scales is already into the last year of his contract at the club. Come January, the versatile defender will be free to speak to clubs and negotiate his next move.

It would make sense for the club to extend his stay. Even if it to just protect their asset. But we all know that Scales is now much more than that.

The Irishman has made himself an important first-team player with his displays for Celtic this season and he deserves to be dealt in by Rodgers.

Now on the fringes of international recognition, Scales has proven that he can handle life and perform at a big club. The Celtic fans will be hoping to see a lot more of him in the coming years.

