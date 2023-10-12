‘I don’t really know’: £3m Celtic player admits he’s not sure why Brendan Rodgers has dropped him

Celtic’s defensive problems have been discussed to the n’th degree by this and many other Celtic sites.

The departure of Carl Starfelt to Celtic Vigo coupled with the loss of Cameron Carter-Vickers and Stephen Welsh to injury really set Brendan Rodgers‘ early season preparations into disarray.

To counter those issues, the Celtic manager brought in Gustaf Lagerbielke for £3m, Maik Nawrocki for over £4m and Nat Phillips on loan from Liverpool.

But it’s Lagerbielke’s anonymity from the Celtic first team over the last two games that has been utterly baffling.

The 23-year-old Swede was starting alongside Liam Scales due to the injury crisis and apart from a few shaky moments, he has performed reasonably well.

Lagerbielke was asked why he thought he had been dropped by Rodgers and the youngster was at a loss to explain why.

Lagerbielke said [Fotbolskanalen], “I don’t really know. There have been a lot of games where I’ve had to play a lot. I think it’s about rotation and that we have a lot of centre-backs competing and he wants to see everyone.

“I’ve played a lot and feel that it has gone well, and that’s the most important thing.”

Lagerbielke was then asked if he found it tough being dropped by Rodgers and the Celtic defender went on, “Yes, you could say that, but I am very happy with my first time in Celtic and I think it has gone very well.

“So it’s not something I’ve thought about or that I’m worried about.”

The youngster hasn’t had the best of settling-in periods at the club. A constantly changing back line coupled with high-pressure games against Rangers and Feyenoord in the Champions League made Lagerbielke’s start to his Celtic career pretty hectic.

Now that Nat Phillips and Cameron Carter-Vickers have returned from injury, the Swedish international has found himself on the sidelines and will face a fight to get back into the starting lineup.

However, his future at the club does look bright. Celtic wouldn’t have spent that kind of money on him if they didn’t have plans for him.

Right now though, Lagerbielke just needs to get his head down and work hard at training. His opportunity will come and, as Liam Scales has, he must make his chances count.

