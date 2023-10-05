‘Exceptional’: McFadden admits there were big doubts about 25-year-old Celtic player but he’s been brilliant

All day I have been speaking about the positives (as well as the negatives) of Celtic’s performance against Lazio last night.

Matt O’Riley, once again, has been lapping up all the plaudits after his assist to Kyogo Furuhashi’s first Champions League goal.

But now, it’s the turn of Liam Scales. Earlier today, TBR Celtic gave you the fan’s view of Scales’ performance. You can see those comments here.

But now it’s the turn of BBC pundit, James McFadden. Speaking post-match after the Champions League tie, McFadden hailed the Irish defender’s performances for Celtic after it was suggested that he should be worthy of an international cap for his country.

McFadden said [BBC Sportsound], “He’s been exceptional since coming into the team. He really has.

“People looking at it and the first couple of games of the seasons saying Liam Scales can’t be in the team come the first Champions League fixture.

“Not only was he in the team, he was outstanding. And he’s barely put a foot wrong tonight again.”

Photo by Marco Rosi – SS Lazio/Getty Images

Scales has been the one diamond in the rough for Celtic this season. Heavily tipped for a move to Aberdeen, the 25-year-old has put in a string of impressive performances both domestically and in Europe.

His SPFL season stats so far have shown that he has been a defensive wall for Brendan Rodgers this season and Maik Nawrocki and Gustaf Lagerbielke will have a real tough time trying to dislodge him.

Not only has Scales grabbed his opportunity with both hands this season, he has forced Brendan Rodgers and the Celtic support to look at him as a real first-team pick.

It really is an incredible turn of events for Scales. But one that has been excellent to watch. And the Celtic fans will certainly be hoping that this form continues throughout the rest of the season.

