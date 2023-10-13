‘He’s been phenomenal’: Pundit suggests Ange Postecoglou has made an incredible signing for Celtic

Ange Postecoglou’s record in the transfer market was excellent for Celtic during the Australian’s tenure at the club.

The signings of Kyogo Furuhashi, Daizen Maeda and Alistair Johnston have been heralded by the supporters as incredible pieces of business.

All three have made immediate impacts at the club and continue to do so even after Postecoglou left to join Tottenham.

But there is one of Ange’s signings that has really impressed former Rangers midfielder, Graham Dorrans. Dorrans believes that Reo Hatate is the absolute standout signing of all of Ange Postecoglous’s signings.

Dorrans said [The Go Radio Football Show], “He’s been phenomenal. We had a little chat before we came on air about the talent that’s coming from overseas.

“I played in Australia and I watched a little bit of football over that part of the world. I think when you’re over here, you can look down in a little bit.

“You can see the players that Ange brought over and the players that Hearts have brought in from Australia.

“There’s very, very good talent out there. And Hatate’s probably the standout that’s come over from there.”

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Hatate signed a new five-year deal at Celtic this summer after speculation linking him with a reunion with his old manager at Spurs circulated.

Of course, nothing came of those rumours but it is undeniable they had a serious effect on the Japanese midfielder’s performances.

But last week, he looked like he was back to the Hatate of old, Dynamic, aggressive and, most importantly of all, he looked happy. Hatate looked like he was enjoying his football again which is what the Celtic fans will take most pleasure from.

In other news, ‘It’s just ridiculous’: Kenny Miller is still fuming after what happened in Celtic’s last game