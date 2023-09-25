Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic must be wary of £92m duo as Atletico humble Real Madrid

Celtic’s Champions League group is not the most difficult group the club have ever faced.

Being bunched in with the likes of Feyenoord, Lazio and Atletico Madrid shouldn’t fill any fan or the Celtic manager with fear.

That’s what I thought when the draw was made. I’m not so sure I think that now after watching Atletico Madrid humble Real Madrid in the Metropolitano Stadium.

The Madrid Derby is generally a footballing spectacle. Both teams boast some of the world’s top players and there are two that were on show last night that Brendan Rodgers must now be looking warily at right now.

Alvaro Morata will be dangerous for Celtic

The Spaniard joined Atletico in a £58m deal from Chelsea in 2019. [ESPN] Since then he has scored 42 goals in 112 appearances. An average of a goal every 2.66 games which is very impressive in La Liga.

Against Real last night, he was a constant thorn in the Galactico’s side as he twice ghosted their defence to nod home a double in the 3-1 win.

Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Morata has also netted 33 times in 66 appearances for Spain and has won a raft of top silverware including the Champions League (twice), the Europa League and the UEFA SuperCup. [Transfermarkt]

Callum McGregor must shackle Saul Niguez for Celtic

Another player who shone in the win over Real Madrid was Saul Niguez. Once touted for a £35m move to Chelsea in 2021, the Spanish international midfielder laid on both of Morata’s goals last night.

Predominantly a midfielder, Niguez drifted into the flanks and showed his quality with two superb pin-point crosses for Morata to get on the end of.

So McGregor will have to be at his very best to help control his runs from the midfield. As will Alistair Johnston and Greg Taylor.

Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP via Getty Images

Niguez himself has 46 goals in 384 appearances for Atletico and has created 24 assists with three of those coming already this season. [Transfermarkt]

The 19-capped Spaniard will be a real handful for Celtic.

Atletico’s record against Real Madrid should be a warning to Celtic

If anyone is in any doubt of the pedigree of Atletico, in the last 21 fixtures in La Liga against Real Madrid, they have only tasted defeat six times.

Six have been won and the other eight have ended in draws. Atletico have kept eight clean sheets and scored 20 whilst conceding 22.

Whilst Celtic have the quality to score against the Spaniards, it’s worthwhile pointing out that the La Liga side are also no strangers to finding the back of the opposition’s net.

So whilst there are tougher teams that Celtic could have got in the Champions League, Atletico’s performance against Real Madrid will leave the fans in no doubt that they are a quality side.

In other news, ‘Seriously considering’: 22-year-old ‘impressive’ Celtic star set for international breakthrough – journalist